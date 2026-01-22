Herricks students collaborate across grades on 3D design project

Fourth graders from Herricks’ Searingtown School show off the 3D creations that they designed and produced with help from students from Herricks High School.

Before the holiday break, students from Herricks’ Searingtown School and Herricks High School partnered for a cross-grade engineering project that brought creativity, collaboration and real-world design skills into the classroom.

High school students in Mr. Liguori’s design and drawing course worked with fourth-grade students from Searingtown School in Ms. Utz’s class to design and create personalized keychains using the engineering design process.