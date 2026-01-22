Construction begins for Plainview Water District’s most productive water treatment facility

The Plainview Water District has begun construction on a major water treatment project at its Plant 5 facility on Haypath Road. Plant 5 is the district’s largest water production site, housing four wells capable of producing up to eight million gallons of water per day.

The upcoming improvements focus on treating 1,4-dioxane and perfluorinated compounds and will transform this site into a fully operational, year-round treatment facility.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress being made at Plant 5, as this project represents the single most significant investment in the future reliability and quality of our drinking water,” said district commissioner Marc Laykind. “This facility is the pillar of our operations and ensuring it is equipped with advanced treatment technology is essential to meeting the long-term needs of the Plainview-Old Bethpage community.”

To support the district’s capacity needs during the high-demand summer months, the district has been operating an interim treatment facility at Plant 5, which includes both advanced oxidation and granular activated carbon.

This temporary system enabled one of the wells to remain in service while full-scale design and health department review progressed. The district secured approvals from both the New York State and Nassau County Health Departments, advanced the project through the public bidding process and, following the award of the contract, began construction on the permanent facility. Once complete, this plant site will have AOP, GAC and packed-tower aeration treatment on all four of its supply wells.

“Our team’s focus on long-lasting infrastructure improvements ensures that Plant 5 will continue to serve the community for decades to come,” said district Commissioner Andrew Bader. “This project is another example of our commitment to planning ahead and making the necessary investments to support water reliability throughout Plainview and Old Bethpage.”

In August 2020, the state Health Department finalized regulations establishing maximum contaminant levels for 1,4-dioxane, PFOA, and PFOS. New York became the first state in the nation with an enforceable MCL for 1,4-dioxane. To stay ahead of the compliance curve, the District launched an aggressive capital improvement plan that included major investments at Plant 5 and other facilities to meet new regulatory standards.

“This facility plays an essential role in our ability to meet the community’s daily water needs, and these upgrades will solidify its place within our long-term treatment strategy,” said district Commissioner Michael Chad. “Our engineers and staff have worked diligently to move this project forward, and we look forward to bringing the permanent facility online once construction is complete.”

The Plainview Water District, which serves all of Plainview and portions of Old Bethpage and Syosset, is recognized regionally for its leadership in emerging contaminant treatment.

The district has also been very successful at securing more than $34 million in grant funding for emerging contaminant treatment construction, including $13.8 million to specifically support Plant 5’s upgrades.