Port Washington Water District hosting virtual training session

The Port Washington Water District will host a virtual training session on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. to train residents and business owners on how to use MyPWWD, the District’s new online water-monitoring tool designed to help customers better understand, manage, and reduce their water use.
The 30-minute Zoom workshop will emphasize the growing importance of water conservation, especially for Port Washington’s waterfront community. Participants will learn how smart technology and everyday conservation practices play a critical role in preventing excessive pumping, reducing the risk of saltwater intrusion, and protecting the community’s drinking water supply.
Residents and business leaders who attend the workshop will learn how to:
- Sign up for and navigate the MyPWWD portal from any desktop, laptop, tablet, or
mobile device
- View, manage, and track daily household water use
- Monitor multiple properties or meters from one account
- Set out-of-town alerts to track consumption and detect potential leaks
Create threshold alerts to set a water budget, conserve water, and avoid unexpected charges “MyPWWD gives customers the simple, real-time tools needed to use water wisely,” said Water Commissioner Mindy Germain. “By pairing this technology with simple conservation habits, every household and business can make a meaningful impact on safeguarding Port Washington’s water supply.”
MyPWWD, powered by Neptune MY360, allows users to view water usage directly from their phone or computer. The tool helps families reduce consumption, detect leaks early, save money, and support the District’s Do It For Port Water Conservation Program.
To register for the event and learn more about MyPWWD, visit www.pwwd.org/mypwwd.