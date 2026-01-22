Port Washington Water District hosting virtual training session

The Port Washington Water District is hosting a virtual training session on how to use the district’s new water monitoring system.

The Port Washington Water District will host a virtual training session on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. to train residents and business owners on how to use MyPWWD, the District’s new online water-monitoring tool designed to help customers better understand, manage, and reduce their water use.

The 30-minute Zoom workshop will emphasize the growing importance of water conservation, especially for Port Washington’s waterfront community. Participants will learn how smart technology and everyday conservation practices play a critical role in preventing excessive pumping, reducing the risk of saltwater intrusion, and protecting the community’s drinking water supply.