Herricks students bring Long Island revolutionary history to life through districtwide collaboration

Students from Herricks High School and Herricks Middle School collaborated on Jan. 12 to create the Long Island Revolutionary Museum, an interactive learning experience for fourth-grade students from the district’s Searingtown, Denton, and Center Street elementary schools.

The interdisciplinary project, inspired by the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, emphasized student leadership, collaboration and historical research.