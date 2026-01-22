Herricks students bring Long Island revolutionary history to life through districtwide collaboration

Students from Herricks High School and Herricks Middle School collaborated on Jan. 12 to create the Long Island Revolutionary Museum, an interactive learning experience for fourth-grade students from the district’s Searingtown, Denton, and Center Street elementary schools.
The interdisciplinary project, inspired by the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, emphasized student leadership, collaboration and historical research.
High school students enrolled in Dr. Jacobs’ Social Studies Research class led the planning and coordination of the museum, oversaw logistics and guided visiting fourth graders through each exhibit.
Seventh-grade social studies students researched and developed presentations for the museum with support from teachers Ms. Banke and Ms. Kellachan, along with library media specialists Ms. Gerantabee and Ms. Thompson.
The museum included five themed zones: Long Island’s Revolutionary Women, African Americans on Long Island During the Revolutionary War, The Revolutionary War on Long Island, Revolutionary War Technology Developed on Long Island and A Legacy of Revolutions on Long Island.
During the museum tour, fourth-grade students completed guided learning packets and reflected on Long Island’s role in the Revolutionary War.
They will create illustrations based on their learning, which will be compiled by Herricks High School students into a digital mural to be shared with all three elementary schools.