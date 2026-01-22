Symbols of freedom shines at Wantagh school

Forest Lake Elementary School art teacher Laura Capozzi was joined by fifth graders who are helping paint a new mural and third graders who suggested the design.

A new mural is taking shape at Forest Lake Elementary School in the Wantagh School District and every fifth grader will contribute. With a prominent location in the lobby, it will be the Class of 2026’s legacy.

The project was spearheaded by art teacher Laura Capozzi. It will feature the Statue of Liberty’s hand and torch in front of the American flag. Capozzi painted the section white and then outlined the design. She ensured that there was a spot for every fifth grader to paint and they are completing the work during art classes in January.