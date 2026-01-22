Symbols of freedom shines at Wantagh school

A new mural is taking shape at Forest Lake Elementary School in the Wantagh School District and every fifth grader will contribute. With a prominent location in the lobby, it will be the Class of 2026’s legacy.
The project was spearheaded by art teacher Laura Capozzi. It will feature the Statue of Liberty’s hand and torch in front of the American flag. Capozzi painted the section white and then outlined the design. She ensured that there was a spot for every fifth grader to paint and they are completing the work during art classes in January.
Capozzi said that while the work is being done by the soon-to-be elementary graduates, discussions about the mural concept took place with Forest Lake’s upper grades.
She showed pictures of public murals in cities across the United States to spark ideas. A trio of third graders – Violet Cilla, Salvatore Fernandez and Teagan Heffernan – suggested the symbols that made their way into the final design.
“I wanted to do a big project that involved a lot of students,” Capozzi said. “When they work on something within the building, it will be long-lasting. They are leaving their mark on Forest Lake.”
The mural will include a “Class of 2026” signature. The fifth graders will pass the torch to the next grade, Ms. Capozzi said, as she hopes to make adding a new mural an annual tradition.