Westbury
Art

Carle Place High School students recognized for artwork displayed at Westbury Memorial Public Library

Carle Place High School students and Westbury Public Library board members.
Photo provided by the Carle Place School District

Carle Place High School students were formally recognized for their artwork currently on display at the Westbury Memorial Public Library on Jan. 15. Eleven student artists have had their work exhibited at the library since October, with the display scheduled to remain on view through late February.

The students were honored during the library’s board meeting, where their creativity, dedication and artistic achievement were acknowledged. The exhibit highlights the strong visual arts program at Carle Place High School and provides students with the opportunity to share their talents with the broader community.

The following students were recognized for having their artwork featured in the exhibit: Alyssa R. Federlein, Jarren C. Nuñez, Zoey Gaiser, Alessandra Nicole O. Raza, Victor Georg-Hyun, Anthony M. Vera, Isaac A. Blandon, Kiki Psalidas, Jenna Ramalhete, Jadyn Bongino and Niki Skulikidis.

Students received certificates during the board meeting.
Artwork created by a Carle Place student and displayed at the library.
Artwork created by a Carle Place student and displayed at the library.
