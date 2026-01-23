Floral Park Board of Trustees Meeting Reports 1/20/2026

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Police Department

Throughout 2025, our Floral Park Police Department compiled significant data in the areas of service to the public, crime and law enforcement. Ongoing community engagement is reflected in all facets of our police work. In all, there were 9510 incidents, involving FPPD, recorded in 2025. Of this number, 2861 were traffic stops, 969 were aided cases also involving our ambulance service and Rescue Company, 534 were suspicious person reports, 319 were for traffic accidents with damage and/or injuries, 418 were for citizens needing assistance, 148 for domestic incidents, and numerous other calls for Police assistance including, but not limited to, fire and all other alarms (432) and the important welfare checks on those who are alone and may be experiencing problems (69). There were also numerous directed patrols and school visits.

Throughout 2025, our Police issued 2163 traffic summonses. Some of the most frequent violations included: failure to stop at stop signs (425), disobeying traffic control devices (111), obstructing intersections (127), and improper u-turns (50). Motorists were also cited for uninsured vehicles, unregistered vehicles, uninspected vehicles, and unlicensed operation. Numerous summonses for inadequate headlights, taillights, brake lights, reverse lights, etc., and many other moving/equipment violations were also issued.

Our Detectives, often collaborating with the Nassau County Police Department and other agencies, investigated serious 2025 crimes including 2 catalytic converters stolen (there were 5 in 2024, a decrease of 3), 1 burglary (4 in 2024, a decrease of 3), 31 identity theft crimes (50 in 2024, a decrease of 19), 35 larcenies (55 in 2024, a decrease of 20), and 3 robberies. There were 44 arrests in 2025 (with 54 in 2024, a decrease of 10).

Parking enforcement is important too, and 11,931 summonses were issued in 2025: 3635 for expired meters, 2893 for illegal 3:00 AM to 5:00 AM parking on the street, 640 for parking over the four hour Village limit, 286 for parking under the LIRR tracks without a permit, 118 for parking within fifteen feet of a fire hydrant, and other infractions.

Our School Resource Officers (SROs) continue to work with our students and staff members for instructional and school safety purposes.

The Library

With 2026 come new and exciting adventures sponsored by our Library. Check out the very colorful February Library Newsletter and find out what’s new for 2026.

AARP’s Tax Assistance is an early highlight for 2026. This no charge tax preparation service for our patrons is scheduled every Tuesday, throughout the months of February, March and up to Tuesday, April 14th. Floral Park resident registration begins on January 26th.

If it’s too cold to go outside, curl up with reading favorites from our Library’s Book Lists (found by scrolling down the homepage at floralparklibrary.org ). There are Staff Picks and selections from the NYT (New York Times) Fiction and Nonfiction lists featuring lots to read and enjoy throughout the cold winter months. And be sure to sign up for Library Updates on the website.

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

Along with the Village of Floral Park, our Floral Park and Covert Avenue Chambers of Commerce continue to welcome new businesses to Jericho Turnpike and Tulip and Covert Avenues. On Saturday, January 31st, we will gather at 10:00 AM at Professional Physical Therapy and Hand Clinic at 266 Jericho Turnpike to cut the ceremonial ribbon, extend a warm welcome, and wish them great success. We hope you will join us.

Both the Floral Park and Covert Avenue Chambers’ 2026 membership drives are now underway. Featured are reduced rates for nonprofit organizations and interested individuals. Our businesses are all encouraged to join, and interested individuals are welcome, too.

The Floral Park Chamber is on a roll with tremendous participation, lively conversation, and contagious spirit and energy. Join us on Thursday, February 5th, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Methodist Church, 35 Verbena Avenue. Catering and beverages will be provided by our local Floral Park restaurants featuring the fabulous J. Fallon’s Tap Room, Uptown Taco, Gyro Village and Floral Park Diner. Come and taste the many flavors of Floral Park. For meeting registration and membership information, contact: floralparkchamber.org

The Covert Avenue Chamber will also be welcoming new businesses in 2026. For membership information and other, please contact: covertavenuechamber.org

Stay out of the cold this winter, and SHOP, DINE AND TAKE OUT LOCAL in Floral Park and Stewart Manor!

Trustee Frank Chiara

Department of Public Works

Highway crews cleaned all basins in the Magnolia section of the Village and swept the Birch Street area. The crews also placed nine tons of hot asphalt to fill potholes. Following last Sunday’s snowstorm, crews salted all Village roadways in both the morning and evening.

Maintenance crews installed a new commode in the Active Firehouse and a new window in the DPW tool room. They also removed snow from around all Village buildings following the recent storm.

Park Department crews cleaned all Village parking lots and cleared snow and ice from all Village parks and sidewalks.

Last week, Larry DeCiantis from the Tree Department oversaw the planting of 80 new trees by the Village’s tree contractor at various locations throughout the Village. Additional plantings are planned for the spring. Thank you to Larry for overseeing this project.

The Sanitation Department collected 50 tons of household waste, 5 tons of paper, 3 tons of plastic, and 10 tons of bulk rubbish.

4VS

This week, along with other entertaining weekly programs, the Mayor will present a Mayor’s Report on the Floral Park Assessor’s Office, providing an overview of the office with Michael Derby. For the week of January 26, the Mayor’s Report will include an update on Belmont Park. The Mayor will interview Glen Kozak, Vice President of Operations and Capital Projects for NYRA, who will share details about the overall Belmont Park project, including construction progress and anticipated opening dates. Both programs will be filled with valuable information about the Assessor’s Office and the new Belmont Park. Please visit the Four Village Studio website for complete programming details.

Centennial Gardens

Save the date, bird enthusiasts! The upcoming Great Backyard Bird Count at Centennial Gardens will take place on Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14. More details to follow.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

Fire Department

The Fire Department welcomed a new member, William Murphy, this week. Welcome, William, the Village appreciates your decision to serve our community.

Several probationary firefighters have earned interior firefighter status after completing the final step of their training. Quoting the Chief’s staff, “These individuals demonstrated the exceptional standards we hold for every Floral Park Firefighter.” Congratulations to all.

It is important to note that all of our firefighters are volunteers. They drill and practice on their own time, and they leave family celebrations, holidays, quiet nights at home, and their children’s events to serve their neighbors. We are deeply grateful for their service.

If you are thinking about joining the FPFD, please call 516-326-6328 or email me at jstewart@FPVillage.org, and I will pass along your contact information.

MTA

As you may be aware, the MTA/LIRR will be renovating both the Floral Park and Bellerose train stations. We expect the work to begin in late winter or early spring. As we receive updates from the LIRR, we will share that information.

Cultural Arts Committee

It’s nice to think about summertime on these frigid days as we continue planning for our Summer Concert Series, which we expect to begin on Friday, June 26. Please mark your calendar for the Village Picnic and Fireworks Show celebrating our nation’s 250th anniversary.

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

Here are some updates on the various construction projects in our Village:

The first public hearing for the Stella Mixed-Use Development Project continues tonight at 8:30 p.m. Please note that the purpose of this initial required hearing is solely to request approval for the underground parking and will not result in approval of the overall project. Future dates related to additional steps in the process, such as zoning and architectural review, will be announced and posted on the Village website as they become available. While aspects of the full Stella project were presented at this hearing, zoning items, including building height and the number of parking spaces, will be reviewed and decided separately by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Construction work for the proposed restaurant at 99 Covert Avenue will continue for the next several months and is expected to be completed in spring 2026.

Construction on the Covert Avenue Fire Property project is well underway and is estimated to be completed in summer 2026.

The Storage Post at 50 Carnation Avenue has submitted a zoning application to expand their storage buildings. This project was approved with conditions by the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Board of Trustees, and the Architectural Review Board. The buildings will next be reviewed by the Building Department for permitting, and construction start dates will be announced once they are known.

Construction of two new homes in the 32 Orchid subdivision and one home at 116 Miller Avenue is expected to begin shortly after the new year.

Renovation of 212 Jericho Turnpike, formerly Firestone, is ongoing. The owner plans to operate an auto repair shop in the rear portion of the first floor, with retail or business use in the remaining space.

The King Arms Building at 60 Plainfield Avenue is still undergoing fire restoration, a date for preoccupancy is not currently available

As a reminder, all sidewalks adjacent to your property must be fully cleared within 12 hours following a snowfall or frozen precipitation. Failure to comply may result in the Village performing the abatement work, with the property owner billed for reimbursement of the costs incurred.

Recreation and Pool

Registration for winter programs is now open and ongoing. Various youth, adult, and senior programs began this week, with additional programs starting in April. Please note that a current tax bill or lease is required for registration. Applications are available at the Recreation/Pool Building or on the Village website at www.floralparkny.gov.

Also, a reminder that park hours are subject to change based on the weather. Recreation and Pool Committee meetings will begin soon as we continue preparations for the 2026 spring and summer seasons.

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

The next TVASNAC meeting will be held on Monday, January 26, 2026, at Town Hall, One Washington Street, Hempstead. If you wish to make a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You may also visit the Village website, where links to TVASNAC noise complaint resources can be found on the homepage under the TVASNAC contact information section.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald

This evening, we approved the long-awaited (decades-long) Belmont recharge basin project. We are hoping to start the work sometime in February. Prior to putting a shovel in the ground, we will have a meeting with the residents who live in the area and will be affected by the construction, which is expected to run through the spring.

This evening, Trustee Chiara spoke about tree plantings. I would like to highlight that tree planting along the Hempstead line was completed. I’d like to thank the Long Island Rail Road for allowing us to proceed and providing the funding to complete this work, based on resident requests.