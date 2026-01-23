Glenwood Landing students explore states of matter with hands-on science

Glenwood Landing students learned about the three states of matter with slime.

Glenwood Landing students got a hands-on science treat when a representative from the Science Museum of Long Island visited to explore different states of matter and their properties.

Students learned that the three states of matter are solids, liquids and gases. They watched how water in a solid state—an ice cube—melts into a liquid when heated. At higher temperatures, water can evaporate and become a gas called steam.