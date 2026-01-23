Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Manhasset
Community Events

Manhasset Italian classes participate in culinary workshop

Manhasset Italian students at The Cooking Lab
Manhasset Italian students at The Cooking Lab
Photo Provided by Manhasset Public Schools

Manhasset students in Pre-AP, AP and Level V Italian classes participated in an immersive culinary workshop at The Cooking Lab in Port Washington, bringing Italian language and culture to life beyond the classroom.

The experience offered students a unique opportunity to explore Italy’s rich culinary traditions while practicing Italian in an authentic, real-world setting.

Manhasset Italian students at The Cooking Lab
Manhasset Italian students at The Cooking LabPhoto Provided by Manhasset Public Schools

Guided largely in Italian, students crafted fresh cavatelli, a traditional Italian pasta, paired with a flavorful sugo made from ripe cherry tomatoes.

Following the cooking session, students interviewed The Cooking Lab’s instructor and owner, Michelle Capobianco, entirely in Italian.

Manhasset Italian students at The Cooking Lab
Manhasset Italian students at The Cooking LabPhoto Provided by Manhasset Public Schools

Through this exchange, students learned about her journey from cooking enthusiast to entrepreneur, further reinforcing language skills while gaining insight into career pathways connected to culture and passion.

This hands-on workshop exemplified how world language instruction extends beyond textbooks, encouraging students to actively engage with language, culture and communication.

Manhasset Public Schools thanked the Manhasset community for its continued support of experiential learning opportunities and looks forward to offering more enriching programs in the future.

Manhasset Italian students at The Cooking Lab
Manhasset Italian students at The Cooking LabPhoto Provided by Manhasset Public Schools

About the Author

More Manhasset News

More from our Sister Sites