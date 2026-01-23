Locust Valley robotics team earns Reach and Inspire Awards

The Locust Valley High School robotics team, “Kuiper” emerged from two days of competitive FIRST Technology Challenge qualifiers at Sewanhaka High School on Jan. 17 and 18, with the first-place Reach Award and the team’s first

Inspire Award win in a decade. Kuiper team members have spent months building and tinkering with their robotic contraption to achieve this year’s build of scooping up and throwing plastic balls into goals. They repaired their robot on the fly as a team, ensuring that it survived a bent chassis, and made it all the way to the semifinals on Saturday.