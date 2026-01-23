Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Locust Valley
Education

Locust Valley robotics team earns Reach and Inspire Awards

Locust Valley High School robotics team members Rowan Shenoy and Christina Boz piloted their contraption in the FIRST Robotics qualifier.
Locust Valley High School robotics team members Rowan Shenoy and Christina Boz piloted their contraption in the FIRST Robotics qualifier.
Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District

The Locust Valley High School robotics team, “Kuiper” emerged from two days of competitive FIRST Technology Challenge qualifiers at Sewanhaka High School on Jan. 17 and 18, with the first-place Reach Award and the team’s first

Inspire Award win in a decade. Kuiper team members have spent months building and tinkering with their robotic contraption to achieve this year’s build of scooping up and throwing plastic balls into goals. They repaired their robot on the fly as a team, ensuring that it survived a bent chassis, and made it all the way to the semifinals on Saturday.

The highly coveted Inspire Award is given to a team that displays professionalism and shares its experiences, enthusiasm and knowledge with other teams, community members and the judges. The Reach Award celebrates a team that has introduced and recruited new people into FIRST.

The team is looking forward to the championships in March, but first will host qualifiers at Locust Valley High School on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Team Kuiper’s robot navigated the course.
Team Kuiper’s robot navigated the course. Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District
Members of Kuiper, Nicholas Vebeliunas and Henry Brown explained the process of building their robot to the FIRST judges.
Members of Kuiper, Nicholas Vebeliunas and Henry Brown explained the process of building their robot to the FIRST judges. Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District
Locust Valley High School student Dylan Robson made repairs to their robot on the fly.
Locust Valley High School student Dylan Robson made repairs to their robot on the fly. Photo provided by the Locust Valley Central School District

About the Author

More Locust Valley News

More from our Sister Sites