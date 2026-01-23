North Shore alumni share college advice with class of 2026

The North Shore counseling department partnered with the PTO to host the annual PTO Alumni Roundtable. North Shore alumni returned to speak to the Class of 2026 about their transition to college on Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Current senior Delilah McAuliffe moderated the panel along with high school counselors Mrs. Fawcett, Ms. Gentile, Mr. Gyarmathy, Mrs. Nelson and Mr. Shea. The alumni shared time management strategies, advice on selecting a college, experiences with roommates, ways to get involved on campus and tips for a successful transition.
A theme that emerged throughout the session was that the process may be stressful while it is happening, but there is a college for everyone. The importance of getting involved on campus was also emphasized.
That evening, principal Eric Contreras moderated a panel on the college transition, featuring alumni Ava Gibstein and Ryan Lau, as well as their parents.
Parents in the audience asked about their role in supporting their children through the application process, tips for preparing for the transition, and how prepared the students felt for college coursework. The alumni praised high school teachers, staff and administration for adequately preparing them for the rigors of college and highlighted the importance of time management skills.
“Seeing our students return to share their experiences in college and give back to the North Shore community makes us all so proud,” Contreras said. “Our students and parents alike appreciated the wealth of information that was shared with them. We wish our alumni the best of luck in the spring semester.”
The following alumni participated in the event, sponsored by the PTO:
Olivia Cagno, Fashion Institute of Technology, Class of 2025
Chase Goldenberg, Franklin & Marshall, Class of 2025
Ava Gibstein, University of Florida, Class of 2025
Kate Gilliam, Harvard College, Class of 2022
Hannah Gilliam, Wesleyan University, Class of 2024
Ryan Lau, University of Rhode Island, Class of 2025
James Petersen, University of Rhode Island, Class of 2025
Tristan Segal, University of Miami, Class of 2025
Caroline Winchester, Vassar College, Class of 2025
Will Winchester, Oberlin College, Class of 2024