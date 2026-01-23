North Shore alumni share college advice with class of 2026

The North Shore counseling department partnered with the PTO to host the annual PTO Alumni Roundtable. North Shore alumni returned to speak to the Class of 2026 about their transition to college on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Current senior Delilah McAuliffe moderated the panel along with high school counselors Mrs. Fawcett, Ms. Gentile, Mr. Gyarmathy, Mrs. Nelson and Mr. Shea. The alumni shared time management strategies, advice on selecting a college, experiences with roommates, ways to get involved on campus and tips for a successful transition.