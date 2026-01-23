North Shore students shine at History Day with creative projects

Eighth graders participated in North Shore History Day in the middle school library on Thursday, Jan. 15. This year’s theme was “Revolution, Reaction, Reform in History.”

Students spent several weeks in class reading and researching self-selected U.S. history topics connected to the theme. They then chose a project format to communicate their learning.

Topics included “The American Revolution and How It Changed America,” “How the Beatles Changed Music History,” “The Boston Massacre, March 5, 1770, Robert Moses: Power, Progress, and the Price of Revolution,” “Immigration and Urban Reform in New York City,” “Madam C.J. Walker: Beyond Beauty,” “The Harlem Renaissance, Jesse Owens: Defying the World,” “Little Boy: Violence Against Women Act,” and “Little Richard: Changing the World with Music,” among others.

Secondary Humanities Director Seth Gordon said, “Our students created exhibits, papers, documentaries and even their own performances to showcase their learning and exceptional talents. We were truly impressed by the commitment each student made to develop a thoughtful and original project.”

To create an authentic audience, many teachers and administrators were invited to view student projects and speak with students throughout the day. Superintendent Chris Zublionis, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Carol Ann Smyth, middle school principal Ryan O’Hara, and assistant principal Maram Mabrouk all stopped by to see the interdisciplinary projects and presentations. Some faculty and invited guests also served as judges, noting the sophistication of student research, depth of knowledge, and strong public speaking skills.

Gordon added, “All students were winners on this day as the research and learning were inspirational. Individual category winners will be invited to participate in the local History Day competition in March. A special thank you to all the teachers, judges, parents, and students who helped make History Day a memorable experience.”

This was a wonderful example of how our “Vikings in the Middle” are thriving on their North Shore Journey!