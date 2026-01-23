Rallye Motor raises nearly $7K for Long Island Cares food drive

Rallye Motors donated $6,700 and a van full of food to Long Island Cares and People Loving People to help hungry families across Long Island.

Rallye Motors presented $6,700 — and a van full of non-perishable food — to Long Island Cares and People Loving People, two food banks that help food-insecure individuals and families across the Island.

“Funding from Rallye means a lot to us,” said Kailyn Wasilchuk, corporate philanthropy manager of Long Island Cares, at Rallye Motor Group headquarters in Westbury on Jan. 21. “Because without that, we can’t do the work that we do every day.”