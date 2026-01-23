Rallye Motor raises nearly $7K for Long Island Cares food drive

Rallye Motors presented $6,700 — and a van full of non-perishable food — to Long Island Cares and People Loving People, two food banks that help food-insecure individuals and families across the Island.
“Funding from Rallye means a lot to us,” said Kailyn Wasilchuk, corporate philanthropy manager of Long Island Cares, at Rallye Motor Group headquarters in Westbury on Jan. 21. “Because without that, we can’t do the work that we do every day.”
Long Island Cares currently supports more than 313,000 hungry people across Long Island — an increase of nearly 100,000 in the past three years. People Loving People, which operates under the umbrella of Long Island Cares, provides food to 550 families every week through their food banks in Great Neck, Port Washington and Manhasset.
Rallye Motors has been working with Long Island Cares for three years. Their donation is the equivalent of 4,221 meals for hungry Long Islanders.
Rallye Motors is an advertising partner with Schneps Media, the parent company of Long Island Press.