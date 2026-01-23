Jewish education consultant Rachel Korazim to apeak about Israel at Temple Beth-El in Great Neck

Jewish education consultant Rachel Korazim will be the Let’s Talk About Israel guest speaker at Temple Beth-El of Great Neck on Sunday, Feb. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m.
In the post-Oct. 7 world, American Jewish life is more intimately bound up with Israel and Zionism than ever before. In this monthly speaker series, a variety of perspectives on current events in Israel will be presented, and attendees’ personal beliefs about Israeli politics, Jewish peoplehood and the role of the State of Israel in the world today will be explored.
Korazim is a Jewish-education consultant in curriculum development regarding Israel and the Holocaust. She engages audiences worldwide through innovative presentations built around the stories, poems and songs of Israel’s best writers.
Her thought-provoking talks open a window into Israeli society, inviting listeners to engage with the country and its history in new ways.
As Temple Beth-El’s scholar-in-residence in Sept. 2024, she presented a special Torah Study, Israeli Poems for Our Post-Oct. 7 World.
Participants read poems written by Israelis during the challenging times following Oct. 7. The poems, raw and painful, came from many different segments of Israeli society and expressed a beautiful tapestry of voices.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Korazim created a global community of hundreds of learners who meet regularly to study Israeli poetry online. She teaches at Israel’s well-known learning centers, such as Pardes and the Shalom Hartman Institutes, as well as in numerous world Jewish communities.
All are welcome at this free event of the Miriam & Moses Center for Pluralistic Adult Jewish Learning, sponsored by Dorothy and Ed Greenbaum, but registration is requested at tinyurl.com/TBEFebruary8.
