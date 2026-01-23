Jewish education consultant Rachel Korazim to apeak about Israel at Temple Beth-El in Great Neck

Jewish education consultant Rachel Korazim will be the Let’s Talk About Israel guest speaker at Temple Beth-El of Great Neck on Sunday, Feb. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m.

In the post-Oct. 7 world, American Jewish life is more intimately bound up with Israel and Zionism than ever before. In this monthly speaker series, a variety of perspectives on current events in Israel will be presented, and attendees’ personal beliefs about Israeli politics, Jewish peoplehood and the role of the State of Israel in the world today will be explored.