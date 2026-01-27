Donald Kurz: A life of service in Port Washington

Donald A. Kurz, a lifelong Port Washington resident whose life was defined by service to his family, community, and country, died Jan. 14 at the age of 74.

Born July 20, 1951, Kurz grew up in Port Washington, where he developed a deep connection to the town he would serve for decades. At the age of 19, he assumed leadership of the family business, Kurz Oil, after leaving college to help his family and to serve his country in the Army Air National Guard from 1970 to 1976, including four months on active duty.

Over the next 55 years, Kurz ran Kurz Oil successfully, expanding its operations in the early 1990s by acquiring Manhasset Bay Plumbing, which he later renamed Plumbing Pro. The family business remains in operation today, a testament to his entrepreneurial vision and enduring legacy in the local business community.

But Kurz’s impact extended far beyond business. In 1972, he joined the Flower Hill Hose Company, following in the footsteps of his father, William Kurz, and uncle, George. Within three years, he was elected 2nd assistant engineer, quickly advancing to head engineer in 1976, and then serving as first lieutenant from 1977 to 1978. In 1979, Kurz was elected captain of the company, a role he held with distinction for two years.

“He was the backbone of the Flower Hill Hose Company,” said Joseph LoRe, 2nd assistant chief of the Port Washington Fire Department. LoRe said even before he joined the fire company, he knew how much of an impact Kurz had. “Once I joined the company, I realized just how much he embodied the traditions and values of volunteer firefighting. He was a role model, a voice of reason, and someone you could always rely on.”

Kurz’s commitment to public service was evident in every role he held. From 1977 to 1985, he served on the Port Washington Fire Department Board of Directors and later on the Flower Hill Board in a variety of leadership positions, including vice president, president, corresponding secretary, director, and recording secretary. He remained actively involved in department operations for more than five decades, including as a trustee and president of the Port Washington Fire Department Exempts.

Among his many contributions, Kurz coordinated the department’s blood drive for more than 25 years, a program that collected thousands of pints of blood and saved countless lives, often for people he would never meet.

“He was passionate about the blood drive,” LoRe said. “It truly embodied his belief in serving others, not just within our community, but across the state. That dedication is just one example of the life he led.”

LoRe recalled a particularly memorable incident from 1979. During a house fire in Port Washington’s Park section, Kurz led his crew inside to rescue people trapped on the second floor. The floor gave way beneath him, sending him into the basement, which was also on fire.

“He got out, took two breaths of oxygen, and went right back to work,” LoRe said. “That’s the kind of courage and dedication that defined him.”

Kurz also served his community in other capacities. He was commissioner of the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District for 38 years, president of the Nassau Knolls Cemetery Board, and a generous supporter of local youth sports. His lifetime of service earned him the Lions Club’s highest honor, the Melvin Jones Fellowship.

Despite his many responsibilities, Kurz was known for his “old-fashioned charm” and an infectious personality. His family said he was a familiar and friendly presence around town and found joy in boating with his family and spending summers at their Southold home.

Kurz was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jeanne, and their daughter, Tracie. He is survived by his son, Brandon Kurz, grandchildren Gracie and James, his brother Bill and his extended family, and longtime caregiver and sister-in-law Lynn Simmons.

“Donald’s legacy is everywhere in Port Washington,” LoRe said. “He taught us what it means to serve, to lead, and to care for others. I will carry a piece of him with me always. He shaped who I am and who many of us have become through his example.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Port Washington Police Athletic League, Port Washington Youth Activities, or the Flower Hill Hose Company.