Eating at Belmont Park Village

Belmont Park Village was designed for discovery. Set within the historic grounds of Belmont Park and steps from UBS Arena, it blends shopping, dining, and movement in a way that feels deliberate.

On Islanders game nights, the energy ramps up fast. On quieter days, the village reveals itself as something more measured, a place where a meal fits naturally between browsing boutiques, meeting friends, or simply being out for the afternoon.

The restaurants here reflect that balance. All of them understand that dining at Belmont Park Village is part of a larger experience.

Hundredfold

Hundredfold sets the culinary tone for the village. As an American brasserie guided by James Beard Award–winning chef Timothy Hollingsworth, it leans into warmth, generosity, and the pleasure of gathering. The room feels polished without being stiff, and the menu reimagines familiar flavors with intention rather than nostalgia. This is a place built for lingering breakfasts, unhurried lunches, and dinners that feel like a proper pause in the day.

Le Botaniste

Le Botaniste offers a lighter counterpoint, one rooted in clarity and purpose. The Belmont Park Village location marks the brand’s first on Long Island, bringing its fully organic, plant-based menu to a new audience. Bowls, soups, and tartines are built to be both nourishing and craveable, without leaning on substitutes or gimmicks. It’s an easy choice for a balanced lunch or a pre-event meal that feels thoughtful and complete.

Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger fills a crucial role at Belmont Park Village by being fast without feeling disposable. This is the first Pret on Long Island, serving organic coffee and freshly made breakfast, sandwiches, and salads throughout the day. Food is prepared in-house, and unsold items are donated to local food rescue partners, reflecting the brand’s long-standing commitment to doing things the right way. Pret works here because it respects people’s time while still offering quality and consistency.

Streetside Café

Streetside Café keeps things playful and casual. This walk-up spot serves boba teas, ramen, and shave ice, making it ideal for quick stops and informal bites. It’s the kind of place you hit between stores or on the way to the arena, when sitting down feels unnecessary, but flavor still matters. Streetside Café adds a sense of ease to the village, reminding you that not every meal needs to be a memorable occasion.

The Takeaway

Dining at Belmont Park Village mirrors the space itself. It’s not about excess or spectacle, but about choice, pacing, and experience. Whether you’re settling into a brasserie, grabbing something light and plant-based, or moving quickly with a coffee in hand, the restaurants here are designed to meet you where you are.