On a frigid winter night, the Westbury Board of Education gave a warm welcome to the Westbury Middle School Scholars of Government, a group of about 12 students who recently returned from a three-day trip to Albany, where they successfully delivered and debated bills they had prepared. The Board’s meeting was held on Thursday, January 27, at the Westbury High School auditorium.

Elected by their peers, the student government team created 16 bills for the Albany competition, debating on the senate floor and assembly floor against students from across the state. All told, 13 bills presented by the students were passed and 3 were denied.

Westbury Middle School Principal Dionne A. Jaggon introduced the young scholars. The students then presented a bill at the board meeting focused on protecting the health and well-being of women in New York state, specifically aiming to prevent death from serious complications from breast cancer.

In support of their proposed bill mandating that health care insurance companies cover routine breast cancer screenings, the students presented statistics from the New York State Health Department and the National Breast Cancer foundation, and various state hospitals.

After debating the pros and cons of their bill, the students polled the audience members, who voted overwhelmingly in favor of passing the bill.

Superintendent of Schools for Westbury Union Free School District, Dr. Tahira DuPree Chase, commended the students’ performance at the meeting and their work in Albany, encouraging them to continue pursuing civic education, and possible careers in politics.

“I hope this experience sparked your interest in leadership, because we need leaders in the world,” Superintendent Chase said. “We need your brilliance, support, care, and concern for your neighbors, community, and fellow citizens.”

“You selected a powerful topic tonight, and your advocacy was top tier,” she added, before presenting the students with certificates from the New York YMCA Youth and Government program.

Superintendent Chase went on to thank teachers, parents, and school staff for their dedication to the online learning pivot on Monday due to the snow storm.

With only two Long Island schools going online for Monday’s classes, Superintendent Chase acknowledged that it wasn’t the most popular decision, if an important one for the sake of student learning, she said.

Superintendent Chase also expressed gratitude for the school district’s custodial staff and grounds crew for their tireless efforts in clearing snow and ice, ensuring the schools were safe to return to on Tuesday morning. Finally, she recognized the achievements of the team who led the recent Social and Emotional Wellness Fair, which featured workshops and film screenings for over 400 attendees.