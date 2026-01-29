Hicksville Water District Commissioner William Schuckmann named district chairman

The Hicksville Water District announced that Commissioner William Schuckmann has been elected to serve as district chairman throughout 2026. He was unanimously elected for the role by fellow Commissioners Karl Schweitzer and Nicholas Brigandi.

“I have devoted my entire working career to the Hicksville Water District, both as an employee and as a Commissioner,” said Schuckmann. “I have worked alongside Commissioners Schweitzer and Brigandi for decades, and I am honored that they have chosen me to lead our District for 2026. Serving as Chairman is a great privilege and I am looking forward to further advancing our ability to provide our residents with the highest-quality water available every single day.”

Schuckmann began working at the Hicksville Water District long before taking on the role of commissioner, working at nearly every level of the district’s operations. He began as a laborer in the 1970s before serving as a foreman for much of his career.

His employment at the district culminated in his being named district superintendent in 1998, a role he served in until his retirement in 2010. During his time on the board, Schuckmann has played a crucial role in all district operations, including overseeing the district’s rapid installation of state-of-the-art treatment systems to address the threat posed by emerging contaminants in the district’s water.

Through his combined leadership with his fellow commissioners and Hicksville Water District Superintendent Paul Granger, the district’s efforts have been successful, as it currently has 13 wells providing clean drinking water to its nearly 50,000 residents. His leadership in the water industry is not exclusive to the district, as he has previously served as President of the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners Association.

Schuckmann is also tremendously active in the Hicksville community outside the water district. A member of the Hicksville Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years, he has served as company lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and chief. Following his tenure as chief, he was elected to serve three five-year terms as fire commissioner. He has been instrumental in fundraising for the Hicksville community, assisting in local charity golf outings and raising funds for various community nonprofit organizations and local families in need through the Hicksville Boys and Girls Club.

He currently serves on the board of directors of the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce and the Hicksville-Jericho Rotary Club, for which he previously served as president in 2001 and 2006. Chairman Schuckmann also received the Rotary Club’s Paul Harris Award in 2022, marking the second time he received the honor. In 2025, alongside Brigandi, he received the Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service Award for his lifetime of dedication to the betterment of all Hicksville residents.