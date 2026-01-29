Long Island Ducks sold to REV Entertainment, affiliated with MLB’s Texas Rangers

REV Entertainment, the official sports and entertainment company of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers, has purchased the Long Island Ducks.

The Ducks, who are the only major independent league team on Long Island, have competed in the Atlantic League since being founded in 2000 and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip.

The Ducks are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time.

Sean Decker, the president of REV Entertainment, said the Ducks have a strong track record of success and deep roots in the community.

“Our goal is to build upon that foundation by enhancing the fan experience, supporting our local partners, and positioning each franchise for long-term growth and sustainability,” he said.

Frank Boulton, the previous owner of the team, thanked those involved in laying the groundwork for the team and looks forward to the Ducks’ new chapter.

“This is a new chapter rooted in respect for our past and enthusiasm for what’s ahead,” he said.

Boulton is also the founder of the Atlantic League and served as its chairman from 1998 until January of this year.

Boulton will transition into an advisory role for REV Entertainment and said that he viewed his ownership of the Ducks as a “public trust,” and that any future owner had to share that belief.

“REV Entertainment has that commitment and are the right owners to take the Ducks forward into the future and keep QuackerJack dancing on the dugout tops for many years to come,” he said. “I am grateful to the fans, friends, sponsors and entire Long Island community for their support for 25 incredible seasons of Ducks baseball and am confident it will only get better as we enter the next 25!”

Michael Pfaff, the Ducks’ president and chief business officer, will also stay in his role leading the team’s front office.

“This is an exciting time. While we have experienced unprecedented success in our first 25 years, we honor the past by safeguarding its legacy for generations to come,” he said. “In that spirit, I look forward to working with REV on continuing to provide Long Island with the cleanest, safest, most fan-friendly and affordable way for people to spend their discretionary dollar.”

REV Entertainment also announced the acquisition of the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League on the same day in a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

REV Entertainment now owns four baseball teams across the country, including the American Association of Professional Baseball’s Cleburne Railroaders and Kane County Cougars. The organization also operates the New Mexico Goatheads of the East Coast Hockey League, as well as venues such as Mansfield Stadium in Texas and The Arena at Innovation Mile in Noblesville, Ind..