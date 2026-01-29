Town of Oyster Bay presents MLK Award to CSEA Long Island Region 1 President Jarvis Brown

The Oyster Bay Town Board presented the Town of Oyster Bay’s 2026 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Distinguished Service Award to CSEA Long Island Region 1 President Jarvis Brown, in recognition of his leadership, lifelong commitment to public service and dedication to advancing the principles embodied by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Brown was joined by CSEA Local 881 President Guadalope Johnson.

“Jarvis Brown truly represents the gold standard of community and public service,” said Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “For more than two decades, he has been a steadfast advocate for working families, leading with integrity, compassion, and a deep commitment to fairness and opportunity for all.”

Brown has been a CSEA member for more than 20 years and has served as an esteemed leader and advocate for workers’ rights for nearly the same length of time. Guided by his motto, ‘Communicate to Educate,’ Brown has worked to strengthen CSEA and improve the lives of members throughout Long Island Region One.

Prior to his election as the president of the CSEA Long Island Region 1, Brown served for 11 years as CSEA Town of Oyster Bay Local President, where he earned widespread respect for his dedication to his members and their livelihoods.

During his tenure, Brown played a key role in establishing and growing the School Districts Committee, created to address issues specific to school district employees, and served as a point person in removing several locals and units from administratorship, including the CSEA SUNY Farmingdale Local.

A union organizer, Brown has successfully welcomed more than 600 new members into the CSEA family. Beyond his union leadership, he is a longtime volunteer firefighter and Chief of the Wyandanch Fire Company, known for being an attentive listener who is always accessible to hearing the concerns and ideas of CSEA members.

“Much like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jarvis has worked diligently to foster an open and inclusive environment rooted in trust, collaboration, and empowerment,” Saladino said. “His leadership has strengthened the broader movement by encouraging emerging leaders and ensuring that every voice is heard.”

The Town of Oyster Bay’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Distinguished Service Award is presented to noteworthy recipients in recognition of their leadership and achievement, adherence to the principles of a just society, and continued involvement in support of Dr. King’s Dream. This prestigious recognition reflects not only Dr. King’s enduring legacy but also the local contributions made every day by extraordinary individuals such as Jarvis Brown, who exemplify community leadership, mentorship, and service.

“Quite simply, Jarvis has always exemplified the highest ideals of public service,” Saladino said. “His accomplishments have set a powerful example for those who will follow in his footsteps, and his impact has positively shaped the lives of countless people throughout our community. We are proud to honor him.”