Syosset High School Seniors Elaine Liu and Grace Liu Named Coca-Cola Scholars Program 2026 Regional Finalists

Syosset High School seniors Elaine Liu and Grace Liu have been named regional finalists in the 2026 Coca-Cola Scholars Program, a nationally competitive academic and leadership scholarship initiative.

Out of a pool of more than 107,000 applicants, only 250 students nationwide advance to this phase of the selection process, distinguishing Elaine and Grace as outstanding young leaders and community contributors.

Reaching the regional finalist level recognizes students for exceptional leadership, academic achievement, and dedication to service.

Elaine and Grace will now participate in a 20-minute interview with a regional selection committee for the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. From this group, up to 150 students will be selected as Coca-Cola Scholars — each receiving a $20,000 college scholarship and an invitation to the Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta this spring.

As high school students, Elaine and Grace have both created non-profits focused on education.

Elaine’s organization, Uplift Scholars, focuses on bridging educational and literacy inequalities by hosting classes, events, and fundraising initiatives to support low-income students worldwide.

Grace’s organization, Research To Empower, provides free, engaging, and entry-level research education for K-12 students. In addition to her nonprofit work, Grace is the author of Research to Empower, published by Post Hill Press and distributed worldwide by Simon & Schuster, further reinforcing her commitment to expanding access to research education and academic opportunities.



“Being named a regional finalist in the Coca-Cola Scholars program is a remarkable achievement that reflects Elaine and Grace’s commitment to excellence and service,” said Dr. Giovanni Durante, Syosset High School Principal. “We look forward to celebrating their continued success.”

As regional finalists, Elaine and Grace join a talented cohort of students who have demonstrated ambition, initiative, and impact in their schools and communities. Whether through leadership roles, community service, or academic excellence, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation recognizes these students as future leaders prepared to make a meaningful difference.