Town of Oyster Bay honors Syosset rabbi in recognition of Holocaust Remembrance Day

In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Oyster Bay Town Board recognized Rabbi Ron Csillag, of Syosset, for his unifying spiritual leadership throughout the Town, and his unwavering advocacy for the victims and hostages of the October 7th terror attacks on Israel.

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said, “This day marks the liberation of Auschwitz, the most infamous and deadliest concentration camp of the Holocaust. With the rise of anti-Semitism globally, Holocaust Remembrance Day and education are more important than ever. We are proud to honor Csillag for his tireless work in our communities on this important day of reflection.”