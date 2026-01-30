Bethpage third graders journey to China

Patricia Shih and her partner show Central Boulevard School students authentic artifacts while discussing China’s lasting impact on the world

Third graders at Central Boulevard School embarked on an extraordinary cultural journey – traveling thousands of miles to China without having to leave their school building on Jan. 28.

The “Let’s Go to China” program brought the world’s oldest continuous living civilization to life through an immersive, all-day experience led by award-winning singer-songwriter Patricia Shih and her partner, a professional traditional dancer and instructor from Fuzhou, China.