Bethpage third graders journey to China

Third graders at Central Boulevard School embarked on an extraordinary cultural journey – traveling thousands of miles to China without having to leave their school building on Jan. 28.
The “Let’s Go to China” program brought the world’s oldest continuous living civilization to life through an immersive, all-day experience led by award-winning singer-songwriter Patricia Shih and her partner, a professional traditional dancer and instructor from Fuzhou, China.
Dressed in authentic Chinese clothing, the duo transported students through music, dance, language, artifacts and hands-on activities.
The morning began with a schoolwide assembly where students explored China’s vast geography, learned about the Great Wall and discovered the many inventions that originated in China – from paper to the compass.
After the assembly, students split into smaller groups to rotate through engaging workshops where they:
- Practiced speaking, reading and writing simple words and phrases using Chinese
characters
- Learned the traditional ribbon dance, twirling colorful silk ribbons through the air
- Discovered the ancient art of sericulture (the process of cultivating silk)
- Listened to traditional Chinese instruments and explored the country’s rich musical
heritage
- Examined authentic artifacts while discussing China’s lasting impact on the world
- Created their own colorful Chinese paper lanterns to take home
Students also enjoyed a traditional Chinese lunch, adding to their cultural experience.
The day concluded with a lively celebration of the Lunar New Year. Four students became musicians while four others experienced the thrill of performing as two Lion Dancers, with the entire group joining in the festivities.
The “Let’s Go to China” program offered Central Boulevard third graders more than just facts about another country – it gave them the chance to step inside another culture, try new experiences and see the world through a different lens, all while building appreciation for the traditions and innovations that connect us across continents.