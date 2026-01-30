Built the right way: Manhasset boys’ basketball finding success through development and depth

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, consistency and patience to build a high school sports program. Everyone needs to buy into the head coach’s philosophy and every button that’s pressed must be the correct one or else things could spiral downward.

The 2025-26 Manhasset boys’ basketball team is a testament to building the program the right way, and it’s just getting started. Through its first 15 games, Manhasset is 13-2 overall and 8-1 in League 5-AA, and has clinched a playoff berth.

“It’s really about how the program has evolved,” said head coach George Bruns. “We try to develop kids and make them better players, and a lot of guys have come along.”

Offensively, it’s not just a one-man show. The offense runs through senior forward Peter Mastando, who averages 16.2 and senior guard Ari Patilis, who records 13.5 per game.

“He’s [Patilis] always been our big three-point shooter and someone who can give us momentum when we’re low on energy,” Mastando said when describing Patilis’ playstyle. “Defensively, he’s a pest — we usually put him on the other team’s starting guard. He brings energy, knocks down shots, attacks the hoop, and can do a lot of different things. He’s been a really good leader for our starters and the whole team.”

“Pete and I have been playing together since elementary school, so we know each other’s game really well,” Patilis said when describing Mastando’s playstyle. “He’s one of the bigger guys on the court, which gives me confidence defensively, knowing I have help. Offensively, having a 6’6” guard who can knock down shots gives us so many options — whether I’m attacking the rim and kicking it out or dumping it down low.”

Sophomore guard Antonio Giannopoulus adds another 11.7, as he’s the third Manhasset kid to average double figures. In addition to Mastando, Patilis. Antonio Giannopoulus, junior center Max Cellura adds 7.6 and senior forward Blake Sealy notches 6.1.

On any given night, multiple players can reach double figures.

“Having multiple guys who can score takes pressure off the starters,” Patilis said. “Having a good sixth man like Blake helps a lot. When the defense shifts toward Pete and me, other guys can step up. Especially in tight games, having six guys who can score really helps.”

Before the team’s current three-game win streak, they fell to South Side 65-38 on Jan. 14. South Side is at the top of League 5, but Manhasset will get another crack at them on Feb. 11.

“We need a lot more energy right from the tip,” Mastando said. “We got too comfortable after a big winning streak and didn’t come out ready. Nothing comes easy, no matter what our record is. They wanted it more than us that game, and next time we have to fight a lot harder.”

“South Side took us apart early,” Bruns said. “We looked unprepared, even though I thought we were prepared. That’s on me. We have to learn from that.”

A little adversity can help a team with less experience. Even though this program has been in development for a while, in-game experience is something many of these kids haven’t had.

“Their youth shows at times,” Bruns said. “There are moments where we look terrific, and other times where inexperience hurts us. I like to scrimmage every day because all the drills we do are meaningless unless you transfer them into game competition. That’s kind of the way the program has evolved over the years.”

Outside of the loss to South Side, Manhasset has lost only one other game, against Port Washington on Dec. 21. Manhasset is second in its league in point differential per game, at plus-14.5, and averages the most points in the league at 65.1 per night.

“I don’t think we have one clear-cut identity, but we’re very well-rounded,” Patilis said. “We can shoot, protect the paint, and get back in transition. We’re only as strong as our weakest link, so we focus on staying connected and getting the job done.”

Five games remain on the schedule, with a League 5-AA title on the line.

“We want to come out with more energy like we did early in the season, play freely and selflessly, and hopefully stay near the top of the league,” Mastando said. “The goal is to keep getting better every day heading into the playoffs.”