East Williston School District celebrates metcaticals robotics team regional championship

The East Williston School District announced an outstanding season for the Metcaticals robotics team, highlighted by a regional championship victory in the FIRST Tech Challenge.

This season marked the Metcaticals’ second year competing in the FIRST Tech Challenge. The team participated in a qualifying tournament hosted at Sewanhaka High School, where 21 teams competed for advancement to the Long Island Super Regional.

Despite having just one year of prior experience, the Metcaticals delivered an exceptional performance, finishing the qualification rounds with a 3–1 record and earning an overall rank of second out of 21 teams.

The Metcaticals team, comprised of students Neil Singh, Enzo Panetta, Mathew Gbenebitse, Julian Buonaiuto, and Liam Connell, carried that momentum into the playoff rounds.

Partnering with Great Neck North, the team formed a highly competitive alliance that advanced decisively through the bracket and ultimately captained the winning alliance, securing the Regional Championship title.

The path to victory was not without challenges. Throughout the competition, the Metcaticals faced technical setbacks and high-pressure moments that tested their resilience, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities.

The students remained focused, supported one another, and demonstrated perseverance under stress, exemplifying the skills and character central to STEM learning.

As a result of their championship performance, the Metcaticals have earned the opportunity to compete for a spot at the World Championships on March 1 at Hewlett High School.

The East Williston School District encourages the community to support the team as they prepare for this next level of competition.

The East Williston School District congratulated the Metcaticals on an exceptional season and applauds their dedication, discipline, and achievement.