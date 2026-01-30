Floral Park-Bellerose School’s Don’t Press Send Club encourages students to find fun offline
Floral Park-Bellerose School’s Don’t Press Send Club read “Bye-Bye, Wi- Fi!” and met with their younger peers throughout January.
Photo provided by Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District
Members of Floral Park-Bellerose School’s Don’t Press Send Club, which promotes online safety and kindness, recently met with students in pre-K, kindergarten, first and second grade to introduce age-appropriate digital safety concepts.
Club members read “Bye-Bye, Wi-Fi!” by Katie Duffy Schumacher, founder of the Don’t Press Send Campaign.
The picture book follows the Fox family as they unplug for a day of connection, creativity and family fun.
After the reading, students took part in a hands-on activity, writing or drawing what they would do with the Fox family during a day without Wi-Fi.