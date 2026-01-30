Floral Park-Bellerose School’s Don’t Press Send Club encourages students to find fun offline

Floral Park-Bellerose School’s Don’t Press Send Club read “Bye-Bye, Wi- Fi!” and met with their younger peers throughout January.

Members of Floral Park-Bellerose School’s Don’t Press Send Club, which promotes online safety and kindness, recently met with students in pre-K, kindergarten, first and second grade to introduce age-appropriate digital safety concepts.

Club members read “Bye-Bye, Wi-Fi!” by Katie Duffy Schumacher, founder of the Don’t Press Send Campaign.