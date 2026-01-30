Glen Cove’s Jaime Greenberg named honoree of 20th annual Cooking For A Cure fundraiser for Diabetes Research Institute Foundation

For the last 25 years, Glen Cove’s Jaime Greenberg has been a community advocate, a leader in the field of adoption law, a father of two children and a dedicated public servant in numerous roles. Now, he’s elevating his commitment to a cause that hits especially close to home – the fight to end Type 1 Diabetes in our lifetime.

Greenberg and his family will be honored at the 20th anniversary Cooking for a Cure fundraiser, which is being held at the Crescent Beach Club in Bayville on Wednesday, April 22.

“I can’t wait to do whatever we can to support the DRIF and help scientists build a cure,” he said

Jaime’s experiences with diabetes span much of his life, and his personal passion for the fight to cure and prevent type 1 diabetes intensified after his son Sean’s diagnosis.

After Sean, a hockey player, was losing weight and drinking water excessively, tests at a subsequent doctor’s visit revealed the cause, and Sean was rushed to Cohen’s Children’s Hospital for immediate care and information about how to manage his diabetes.

Now 21, Sean is thriving and plans to continue with his hockey pursuits thanks to a Dexcom continuous glucose monitor pump, excellent nutritional habits, and his own diligence.

Soon after, though, a frightening incident revealed Jaime’s own type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

“I was driving, and I passed out while I was behind the wheel,” he said. “My blood sugar was through the roof. My mom was diabetic, so I always knew about diabetes, but I didn’t pick up on the signs for myself. It came out of left field.”

Through his involvement in Glen Cove Junior Soccer – which he now leads as its president – Jaime met event co-founder Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, and they spoke frequently about their children and their respective experiences with type 1 diabetes.

“I’ve been very involved the last couple of years, and I’m gaining a greater understanding and following the breakthroughs,” Jaime said. “My goal and hope someday is for Sean and everyone with diabetes to have something in their bodies so they don’t have to take insulin anymore.”

Throughout its run, Cooking for a Cure has raised more than $1.5 million for the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, which supports the Institute’s cutting-edge work as a world leader in cure- and prevention-focused diabetes research. Research at the DRI is uncovering ways to naturally regenerate the human pancreas, leading to expanded treatment therapies and accelerating our path to cure and prevention.

“Whether he is on the soccer field, supporting families in the courtroom as an adoption specialist, advocating for our youth or supporting local businesses, Jaime has proven himself to be a passionate advocate for the causes that matter most – and there is nothing more important than the health of our children and a diabetes-free future,” said DeRiggi-Whitton, the minority leader of the Nassau County Legislature. “It has been a blessing to see Jaime and his son thrive after being diagnosed, and I am so proud to have the Greenberg family in our corner on this mission. I hope to see everyone on April 22 as we continue the fight for a cure!”

Tickets are $125. Contact Mariah Moscone, director of external affairs at the DRIF and development manager for Team DRI, at 954-964-4040, ext. 1123 or mmoscone@drif.org for additional information.