Great Neck North High School robotics team qualifies for LI Championship

North High Robotics Team #13375, known as the “Goatbusters,” came in first place overall as part of a winning alliance at a regional FIRST Tech Challenge, FTC, qualifying event and will advance to compete in the Long Island championship.
This was the Goatbusters’ first regional competition of the season, which took place on Jan. 17 at Sewanhaka High School.
Students participated in four qualifying matches, advanced through double-elimination playoff rounds, and placed first overall as part of a winning alliance with Wheatley High School—defeating all other teams in the playoff rounds.
In addition to their robot’s success in competition, the Goatbusters also came in second place for the FTC Think Award, which recognizes excellence in documenting the engineering design process in the team’s engineering portfolio.
The team will compete at two additional regional events to gain valuable competition experience in preparation for the Long Island Championship, scheduled for March 1 at Hewlett High School.
The coaches of the North High Robotics team are mathematics teacher Michael McDermott and science teacher Alan Schorn.