Mineola Public Schools honors Maryalice Leno with 2026 ASSET Bright Light Award

Mineola Public Schools congratulated Maryalice Leno, coordinator of information technology at Mineola Middle School, on being named a recipient of the 2026 Bright Light Award by the Association of Suffolk Supervisors for Educational Technologies.
The award recognizes educators who demonstrate exemplary integration of technology within the educational environment. Ms. Leno has served the Mineola school community for 27 years, providing critical technological leadership and support that enhances teaching and learning throughout the district.
In her role, she ensures that instructional technology systems function seamlessly, allowing educators to focus on instruction and students to engage fully in their learning.
Highly regarded for both her technical expertise and collaborative approach, Ms. Leno is a trusted resource for teachers, students and administrators.
Her behind-the-scenes leadership is especially vital during the coordination of New York State exams and NWEA assessments, where her organizational skill and attention to detail help ensure smooth and successful administration.
Through her dedication and professionalism, Ms. Leno supports Mineola’s mission to inspire lifelong learners, promote excellence and foster strong character within its school community.
The award was presented at the ASSET Bright Lights Luncheon on Jan. 23 at the Heritage Club in Bethpage.