Mineola Public Schools honors Maryalice Leno with 2026 ASSET Bright Light Award

Mineola Middle School Dean of Students Steve Benner and Acting Superintendent Catherine Fishman, join Maryalice Leno, ASSET Bright Lights Award winner, and Mineola Director of Instructional Technology and Assessment Whittney Smith (L. to R.).

Mineola Public Schools congratulated Maryalice Leno, coordinator of information technology at Mineola Middle School, on being named a recipient of the 2026 Bright Light Award by the Association of Suffolk Supervisors for Educational Technologies.

The award recognizes educators who demonstrate exemplary integration of technology within the educational environment. Ms. Leno has served the Mineola school community for 27 years, providing critical technological leadership and support that enhances teaching and learning throughout the district.