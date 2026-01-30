Quantcast
Education

Sewanhaka hosts qualifier events for Long Island FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Competition

Posted on
Sewanhaka’s robotics teams, Team 4017 Robopandas and Team 33484 Bamboozlers together.
Photo provided by Sewanhaka Central High School District

Sewanhaka Central High School District proudly hosted two qualifier events for the Long Island FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Competition on Jan. 17 and 18, welcoming 35 teams from Nassau and Suffolk counties to Sewanhaka High School. 

The district’s robotics teams, led by adviser Jack Chen, competed and delivered outstanding performances throughout the weekend. 

Team 4017 Robopandas emerged as a top-performing team, finishing first, and was further recognized with a Think Award and a Design Award. 

Team 33484 Bamboozlers earned a second-place finish, along with a special Judges Award and the Second Place Innovate Award.

As a result of these achievements, both teams qualified for the Long Island Regional Championship on March 1. 

The weekend was a tremendous success and highlighted the talent, teamwork and innovation of Sewanhaka’s students. 

The competitions were supported by members of Sewanhaka’s Leadership Club, led by John Reagan, and the Career and Technical Education Culinary Arts Program, led by Shannon Bourgeois. 

Members of Team 33484 Bamboozlers, (L. to R.) Floral Park Memorial High School students Korshed Alam and Saafir Khaled, New Hyde Park Memorial High School students Manas Kumar and Joseph Lukose, Sewanhaka High School students Ethan Harichand and Tijesunimi “TJ” Olatunji, and Floral Park Memorial High School student Ebrahim Khamis. Photo provided by Sewanhaka Central High School District
Members of Team 4017 Robopandas, (L. to R.) New Hyde Park Memorial High School students Ishana Lakshmi, Rishita Masireddy, Ethan Lin and Zarif Abrar.Photo provided by Sewanhaka Central High School District

 

