Sewanhaka hosts qualifier events for Long Island FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Competition

Sewanhaka Central High School District proudly hosted two qualifier events for the Long Island FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Competition on Jan. 17 and 18, welcoming 35 teams from Nassau and Suffolk counties to Sewanhaka High School.
The district’s robotics teams, led by adviser Jack Chen, competed and delivered outstanding performances throughout the weekend.
Team 4017 Robopandas emerged as a top-performing team, finishing first, and was further recognized with a Think Award and a Design Award.
Team 33484 Bamboozlers earned a second-place finish, along with a special Judges Award and the Second Place Innovate Award.
As a result of these achievements, both teams qualified for the Long Island Regional Championship on March 1.
The weekend was a tremendous success and highlighted the talent, teamwork and innovation of Sewanhaka’s students.
The competitions were supported by members of Sewanhaka’s Leadership Club, led by John Reagan, and the Career and Technical Education Culinary Arts Program, led by Shannon Bourgeois.