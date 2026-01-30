The Weekender: Things to do on Long Island this weekend

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows and more.

YELLOW BRICK JOEL – PIANO MEN (ELTON JOHN & BILLY JOEL TRIBUTE)

Enjoy unforgettable hits from Elton John and Billy Joel performed by the tribute show Yellow Brick Joel. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com Tickets range roughly $45–$210+ depending on seating and seller. 8 p.m. Jan. 30.

PETE CORREALE

Catch him when he comes to Long Island on his As I Was Saying tour. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $43.75-$64.75. 9 p.m. Jan. 30.

MATTEO LANE

This funnyman will be sure to leave fans laughing on his We Gotta Catch Up! tour. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $49.25-$82. 7 p.m. Jan. 31.

LAST CHARGE OF THE LIGHT HORSE

Roots-infused rock and folk storytelling blend with adventurous melodies and layered arrangements for listeners who enjoy original songwriting inspired by classic ’60s and ’70s sounds. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org. Tickets: Free with museum admission ($15–$19.50). 3 p.m. Feb. 1.

BROADWAY FAMILY FAVORITES

A family‑friendly showcase of beloved musical theatre classics and show tunes, perfect for kids and adults who love singalong moments and timeless melodies. Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, landmarkonmainstreet.org. Tickets: approx. $68–$75. 3 p.m. Feb. 1.

THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND

A classic Southern rock experience blending blues, country, and jazz influences with extended instrumental jams and storytelling lyrics that appeal to fans of roots‑driven live music. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org. Tickets: approx. $81–$120. 7 p.m. Feb. 1.

LETTUCE

Funk-forward grooves, jazz influences, and improvisational energy drive this high-octane live show, known for turning concerts into full-on dance parties with serious musical chops. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com. Tickets: $35–$55. 8 p.m. Feb. 1.

FRANK LATORRE & THE KING BEES

Gritty blues-rock driven by expressive harmonica and guitar delivers a set rooted in traditional blues with decades of regional performance experience behind it. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org. Tickets: Free with museum admission ($15–$19.50). 3 p.m. Feb. 4.

JAZZ LOFT BIG BAND

The program will feature compositions by Black composers, arrangers, and performers for Black History Month. The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, thejazzloft.org $15-$30. 7 p.m. Feb. 5.

MALCOLM GLADWELL

A compelling evening of thought‑provoking insights and cultural commentary from a bestselling author and acclaimed public speaker, perfect for curious minds and fans of big ideas. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org. Tickets: approx. $45–$75. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5.