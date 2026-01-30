Vernon families explore science through hands-on STEM Night

James H. Vernon School brought science to life on Jan. 21 during its annual STEM Night, an engaging evening of hands-on learning for students in grades three through six and their families.
The event transformed the school into interactive learning zones featuring activities hosted by the Long Island Children's Museum and Mad Science. In the gymnasium, Mad Science captivated audiences with an exciting Fire and Ice show, demonstrating scientific principles through chemistry experiments using dry ice, soap and carbon dioxide.
The cafeteria became an engineering laboratory where families competed in the Bird Perch Challenge, working together to construct the tallest possible structure using only straws. The activity required participants to apply teamwork, innovation, logic and engineering skills as they strategized and built their designs.
In the athletic complex, students explored an aerodynamics station where they designed and tested paper airplanes while learning how air movement affects objects in motion. Additional stations offered opportunities to investigate air pressure principles through balloon experiments and other interactive science activities.
Throughout the evening, students were actively engaged, asking thoughtful questions and collaborating with their peers and family members as they applied scientific and engineering concepts. STEM Night provided a fun and meaningful opportunity for students to deepen their curiosity and enthusiasm for science, technology, engineering and mathematics while sharing the experience with their families.