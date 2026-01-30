Vernon families explore science through hands-on STEM Night

Students explored various stations which offered opportunities to investigate air pressure principles through balloon experiments, aerodynamics by testing paper airplanes and other interactive science activities.

James H. Vernon School brought science to life on Jan. 21 during its annual STEM Night, an engaging evening of hands-on learning for students in grades three through six and their families.

The event transformed the school into interactive learning zones featuring activities hosted by the Long Island Children's Museum and Mad Science. In the gymnasium, Mad Science captivated audiences with an exciting Fire and Ice show, demonstrating scientific principles through chemistry experiments using dry ice, soap and carbon dioxide.