Port Washington Chamber to host 19th annual SOUPer Bowl

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents to warm up this winter with a hearty helping of community spirit and soup at its 19th annual SOUPer Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 7.
The annual tasting event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Fairway Drive, just off West Shore Road.
Twelve local restaurants will compete for the title of Port Washington’s 2026 SOUPer Bowl Champ by serving up their signature soups, ranging from classic potato leek to chicken enchilada. Attendees will sample two-ounce portions of each soup, along with bread and crackers provided by the restaurants.
Visitors pay admission at the door and receive a hand stamp and ballot, allowing them to taste every entry and vote for their favorites. Votes will determine the winner of the People’s Choice Award, while tasters younger than 12 will select a Kids’ Choice Award winner.
Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 6. Free parking will be available.
Organizers say the event offers a chance to enjoy lunch, support local businesses and spend time with friends and neighbors on a cold winter afternoon.
The SOUPer Bowl is supported by community sponsors, including commissioners Bayside Tax & Wealth and Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty; head coaches Kiwanis Club of Manhasset–Port Washington, Maidenbaum Property Tax Reduction Group, Northern Contracting, Schneps Media and Sheehan Accountants & Advisors; and assistant coaches from local businesses and organizations throughout Port Washington.
More information is available at www.pwcoc.org or on the Try Port First app under events.