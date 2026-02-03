Bestselling author Adriana Trigiani visits Jericho HS

Bestselling author Adriana Trigiani recently visited Jericho High School’s Little Theatre to speak with English students in Patricia Gulitti’s Pursuit of Happiness classes.

The New York Times best-selling author gave the students more than a typical author visit; they received a masterclass in perseverance and left the discussion motivated to maximize their quality of life.

The Pursuit of Happiness is an English course offered to seniors at Jericho High School. It aims to teach students how to understand happiness through mindfulness practices, films, novels and writing.

Trigiani’s optimistic outlook on life made her a perfect speaker and living example of the Pursuit of Happiness course principles. Senior Jacob S. said, “I like how she always told us to have a positive mindset when going into things and how even though past events do affect us, it’s still our choice to decide what to do with our future.”

Gulitti has been a fan of Trigiani’s since 2003 when she read her debut novel “Big Stone Gap.” After attending local bookshop meet-and-greets, keeping up with the author on social media and going to book signings, Gulitti and Trigiani became friendly and exchanged phone numbers. When planning for the new course, Gulitti knew Trigiani would be an inspiration.

“I was in touch with her about starting this new class,” Gulitti said, “and I thought she would be a great person to talk with seniors because she’s always promoting positivity and providing ways to fill one’s soul.”

Before the visit, the Pursuit of Happiness students watched a YouTube video featuring Trigiani in which she answered questions about topics ranging from her favorite ice cream flavor to her proudest accomplishment. Gulitti wanted the students to be familiar with Trigani before the visit and believes that this preparation was pivotal in how much her students enjoyed Trigiani’s visit.

“I was hoping that students would see that she was down to earth and that she was funny. I think her modesty and humility came out,” Gulitti said.

She had the students submit questions to the author, which Trigiani answered during her talk. In addition, Trigiani spoke about her life experiences growing up in a Southern coal mining town, becoming a Hollywood writer, and then becoming a New York City novelist.

Gulitti said, “I just knew from all the things I’d heard her do before that she wasn’t going to disappoint us.”