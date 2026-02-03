Bestselling author Adriana Trigiani visits Jericho HS

Bestselling author Adriana Trigiani recently visited Jericho High School’s Little Theatre to speak with English students in Patricia Gulitti’s Pursuit of Happiness classes.
The New York Times best-selling author gave the students more than a typical author visit; they received a masterclass in perseverance and left the discussion motivated to maximize their quality of life.
The Pursuit of Happiness is an English course offered to seniors at Jericho High School. It aims to teach students how to understand happiness through mindfulness practices, films, novels and writing.
Trigiani’s optimistic outlook on life made her a perfect speaker and living example of the Pursuit of Happiness course principles. Senior Jacob S. said, “I like how she always told us to have a positive mindset when going into things and how even though past events do affect us, it’s still our choice to decide what to do with our future.”
Gulitti has been a fan of Trigiani’s since 2003 when she read her debut novel “Big Stone Gap.” After attending local bookshop meet-and-greets, keeping up with the author on social media and going to book signings, Gulitti and Trigiani became friendly and exchanged phone numbers. When planning for the new course, Gulitti knew Trigiani would be an inspiration.
“I was in touch with her about starting this new class,” Gulitti said, “and I thought she would be a great person to talk with seniors because she’s always promoting positivity and providing ways to fill one’s soul.”
Before the visit, the Pursuit of Happiness students watched a YouTube video featuring Trigiani in which she answered questions about topics ranging from her favorite ice cream flavor to her proudest accomplishment. Gulitti wanted the students to be familiar with Trigani before the visit and believes that this preparation was pivotal in how much her students enjoyed Trigiani’s visit.
“I was hoping that students would see that she was down to earth and that she was funny. I think her modesty and humility came out,” Gulitti said.
She had the students submit questions to the author, which Trigiani answered during her talk. In addition, Trigiani spoke about her life experiences growing up in a Southern coal mining town, becoming a Hollywood writer, and then becoming a New York City novelist.
Gulitti said, “I just knew from all the things I’d heard her do before that she wasn’t going to disappoint us.”
Students had to come into school early to attend the visit, but they took so much away from Trigiani’s remarks that it made the early wake-up worth it. Senior Abraham K. said, “I think her lighthearted speech and humor really bring up the mood and keep students focused, even during times where it’s 8 a.m. in the morning and we just all want to sleep in.”
Senior Ava K. admired how Trigiani emphasized the importance of empathy during her visit. She added, “The best piece of advice from her was that she said to be true and genuine to everyone. You never know what others are going through, so just be kind. You will learn to gain empathy and respect for others.”
Trigiani not only taught the students life lessons about their careers and how to overcome hardships but also stressed the importance of living life off their phones. Senior Abraham K. added, “There’s also a lot of meaning in bringing an author into a world that’s so digitized now, where we’re all so consumed by our phones. I think she gives an important lesson about how we shouldn’t let our phones control our lives and how doom-scrolling and procrastinating can really affect us.”
After the visit, students wrote thank-you letters to Trigiani.
“Life is just waiting for me to light the spark so it can burn as bright as the passion of Trigiani’s words,” senior David K. said in his letter,
Gulitti mailed these letters to Trigiani, who was extremely grateful to receive them.
In a text to Gulitti, Trigiani said, “Crying!! I am overwhelmed!! I have never received a gift more beautiful and meaningful than this! The letters from the students are shoring up my soul! Thank you!”
The seniors highly encouraged Gulitti to have Trigiani return to speak again in the future. “She should definitely come back next year,” said senior Ava K. “She is super enthusiastic about her work and truly wants to make a change among youth.”
Likewise, senior Jacob S. agreed that students would benefit from this experience. He added, “I think she should [come back to speak to future Jericho students] because her main messages and themes correlate with the class themes, especially with the four agreements. And I think it would be a good experience for future students.”
Willa Lefkowicz and Ryan Fistel are writers for the JerEcho, the Jericho High School student newspaper