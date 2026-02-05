Glen Head 2nd graders take virtual flight to China

Glen Head Elementary second grade students virtually flew to China with Mandarin teacher and flight attendant from Air China, Jingwen Cai, on Jan. 20 through 26.

Students were able to find their own seats, fasten their seat belts, follow safety guidelines, fly into the sky, and have pretend drinks and food.

“Glen Head second grade Mandarin students prepared for their virtual trip to China since school began in September,” said Cai. “The trip was the big final project that showcased student learning this school year. My Mandarin students made their own suitcases and used different country flags to decorate their luggage, made their own flight tickets, finished their passports, packed up their clothing, and they learned all the Mandarin words that they needed to travel to China.”

Their flight successfully landed in Beijing, China (virtually). When they were up in the air, Cai served refreshments, such as water, milk, apple juice, grape juice, and coca cola. Students ordered their drinks in Mandarin. In addition, they even experienced some slight turbulence up in the sky but made it through.

Food was also served, including pretend hamburgers, sandwiches, rice, and dumplings. Students also used Mandarin to order their main course. After 13 hours of flying, the virtual plane successfully landed in the airport of Beijing, China to a round of applause.

“On the flight my students learned about the main cities in China including Xi’an, Sichuan Province, and Beijing,” Cai said. They made sure to take all of their belongings upon departure of the plane. We will start our exploration in China in the following Mandarin classes.”