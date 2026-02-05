Herricks students selected for prestigious Drexel University photography exhibition 

Four Herricks High School photography students – Olivia Ouyang, Angela Kim, Neo Yuen and Ethan Zhao – have been selected to participate in the highly competitive 2025 Drexel University High School Photography Contest Exhibition.

This national contest received more than 2,100 entries from across the United States, highlighting the remarkable talent and dedication of these young artists.

Special congratulations to Olivia Ouyang, whose striking ghost photograph was recognized as one of the judges’ favorites this year.

The four selected photographs will be on display at the Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts & Design in Philadelphia through Feb. 28.

This exhibition offers these students a unique opportunity to share their work with a broader audience and be recognized for their artistic achievements.

“Herricks is proud to support our students in pursuing excellence in the arts,” said Anissa Arnold, district director of fine and performing arts. “Their creativity and hard work have earned them this remarkable honor, and we celebrate their success.”