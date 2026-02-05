Hillside Grade School continues library legacy project for graduating sixth graders 

As part of the library’s ongoing legacy project, now in its second year, graduating sixth graders at Hillside Grade School were once again invited to leave a lasting mark on their school community.

The initiative, led by the teacher librarian Natalie Hartmann, encouraged students to design and paint the cover of a book that held special meaning during their time at Hillside.

This year, 16 sixth graders volunteered for the project, dedicating between eight and 12 morning sessions in the library to bring their artwork to life.

Students selected a diverse range of titles, including picture books, graphic novels, nonfiction and chapter books.

Each participant also wrote a thoughtful reflection explaining why their chosen book was meaningful, how it has impacted them as a reader, influenced their worldview or reminded them of their time at Hillside.

The students’ artwork is displayed in the library, decorating the walls with books that are important to them.