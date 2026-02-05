Physics meets phys ed. at Levittown school

Physical education classes at Northside Elementary School in the Levittown School District recently started a new adventure that incorporates their knowledge of physics.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade classes are participating in the unit “Castle Construction and Demolition,” an engaging group activity that has students utilizing hula hoops to create standing structures.

Using teamwork, creativity and strategic planning, groups design and construct their own castles. They then put their creations to the test as students climbed inside during the “Castle Exploration Challenge,” strengthening problem-solving abilities and spatial awareness through hands-on learning.

The excitement continued with the high-energy game of “Castle Ball,” where students demolished their castles while sharpening their throwing and accuracy skills. As the unit continues, students will construct more creative builds and dynamic demolitions.