Locust Valley elementary students showcase abilities at annual circus

Bayville Intermediate School fifth graders demonstrated their athleticism, attentiveness and teamwork at the annual Circus Night performance on Jan. 30.

With one fewer day to practice their routines due to the Monday snow day, this year’s fifth graders showed an amazing ability to pick up the exciting acts, which ranged from balancing, clowning, hula hooping, diablo stick throwing, juggling and stilting. Throughout the week, students worked with professionals from the

National Circus Project during their P.E. periods.

Organized by the Bayville Elementary Parents Council, this annual tradition helps students discover their ability to achieve incredible feats and coordinate intricate routines with their classmates in a short period of time.