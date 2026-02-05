Mineola kindergartners celebrate literacy milestone with alphabet parade 

Kindergarten students at Mineola’s Meadow Drive School recently marked the completion of Unit 1 in the Fundations reading program with a joyful, letter-themed celebration highlighting their early literacy achievements.

After successfully learning all of the letters and corresponding sounds, each student was assigned a letter of the alphabet and invited to showcase their creativity by decorating a letter vest or dressing as something – or someone – that begins with their letter.

The colorful parade of characters and designs reflected both student enthusiasm and growing confidence in foundational reading skills.

Adding to the excitement, first and second-grade students lined the hallways to cheer on their younger peers, creating a supportive and encouraging atmosphere throughout the school.

The celebration not only reinforced key literacy concepts but also fostered a sense of community and pride among students as they reached an important academic milestone.

Meadow Drive School continues to prioritize engaging, hands-on learning experiences that build strong foundations for lifelong reading success.