Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Education

Mineola Middle School students take audiences on a journey with ‘Moana Jr.’ 

Posted on
Mineola Middle School theater brought the beloved story of Moana Jr. to life with four outstanding performances.
Mineola Middle School theater brought the beloved story of Moana Jr. to life with four outstanding performances.
Photo Provided by Mineola School District

Mineola Middle School theater brought the beloved story of “Moana Jr.” to life with four outstanding performances from Jan. 29-31. 

The production reflected months of preparation, teamwork and dedication from the entire cast and crew, both on stage and behind the scenes. 

Audiences were treated to engaging performances full of energy and emotion, as students brought each character to life with confidence and charm. 

The musical numbers were memorable and showcased the students’ strong vocal and musical talents, while the choreography added dynamic movement that kept every scene exciting and visually captivating. 

Behind the scenes, detailed set designs, creative costumes, thoughtful lighting and precise sound work combined to create a fully immersive theatrical experience, highlighting the skill and dedication of the entire production team. 

Mineola Public Schools congratulates all students and staff involved for their hard work and commitment in making Moana Jr. a memorable success for the school community. 

Middle Schoolers shared song and dance with community.
Middle Schoolers shared song and dance with community.Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Middle School students performed Moana Jr.
Middle School students performed Moana Jr.Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Students took part in the Disney classic show.
Students took part in the Disney classic show.Photo Provided by Mineola School District
The story follows a girl attempting to save er island.
The story follows a girl attempting to save er island.Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Students sand and danced with beautiful sets and costumes.
Students sand and danced with beautiful sets and costumes.Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Parents and community members filled the audience for the colorful show.
Parents and community members filled the audience for the colorful show.Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Students shared their talents with the community.
Students shared their talents with the community.Photo Provided by Mineola School District
The show follows a small group on a journey across the sea.
The show follows a small group on a journey across the sea.Photo Provided by Mineola School District
The whole ensemble received applause from a community audience.
The whole ensemble received applause from a community audience.Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Students joined in song and dance for the performance.
Students joined in song and dance for the performance.Photo Provided by Mineola School District
Middle schoolers took part in a memorable musical.
Middle schoolers took part in a memorable musical.Photo Provided by Mineola School District

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites