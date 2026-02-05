Mineola Middle School students take audiences on a journey with ‘Moana Jr.’ 

Mineola Middle School theater brought the beloved story of “Moana Jr.” to life with four outstanding performances from Jan. 29-31.

The production reflected months of preparation, teamwork and dedication from the entire cast and crew, both on stage and behind the scenes.

Audiences were treated to engaging performances full of energy and emotion, as students brought each character to life with confidence and charm.

The musical numbers were memorable and showcased the students’ strong vocal and musical talents, while the choreography added dynamic movement that kept every scene exciting and visually captivating.

Behind the scenes, detailed set designs, creative costumes, thoughtful lighting and precise sound work combined to create a fully immersive theatrical experience, highlighting the skill and dedication of the entire production team.

Mineola Public Schools congratulates all students and staff involved for their hard work and commitment in making Moana Jr. a memorable success for the school community.