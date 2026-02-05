Oyster Bay-East Norwich fourth graders chart a course through the Age of Exploration

James H. Vernon Elementary School became a gateway on Friday, Jan. 30 to the past as fourth graders transported family and friends through the Age of Exploration.

The culminating presentations capped weeks of intensive research into famous explorers. Students investigated each figure’s background, motivations, major voyages, obstacles encountered and lasting global impact. Working in collaborative groups, they synthesized information from multiple sources and examined how these historical journeys shaped connections across continents.

The assignment’s creativity emerged in the presentation phase. Rather than following a single format, students chose how to best showcase their learning – designing educational games, crafting Canva slide decks, writing original poems, performing skits, illustrating graphic novels and producing news-style reports. This choice encouraged strategic thinking about audience engagement and effective communication.

The project wove together critical academic skills: research literacy, collaboration, problem-solving, public speaking and creative expression. Students didn’t just learn about historical exploration – they became explorers themselves, charting their own paths to understanding and sharing knowledge.

The result? A room full of confident young historians eager to guide others through the journeys of Magellan, Cabot, Hudson, and beyond.