Community Events

Oyster Bay-East Norwich second graders explore science through hands-on family night

Posted on
Students and their families rotated through five interactive stations at Roosevelt’s Science Night.
Photo provided by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District

Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School was abuzz with energy on the evening of Jan. 29, as second graders and their families dove into hands-on science exploration during the school’s annual Science Night.

The event featured the following five interactive stations, where students and parents worked side-by-side to investigate scientific concepts through engaging experiments.

“Bubbling Blob” challenged participants to observe density differences among liquids as colorful solutions separated and interacted in surprising ways. At the “Drops on a Penny” station, families tested the limits of surface tension, discovering just how many water drops could balance on a penny’s surface before spilling over.

A fingerprinting activity introduced young scientists to forensic science, as students examined their unique fingerprint patterns and learned how these identifying marks help solve real-world mysteries. “Teddy Bear Zipline” presented an engineering challenge that brought force and motion concepts to life. Students designed and tested zipline systems to safely transport their teddy bears across the room.

Finally, the “Hoop Gliders” station explored aerodynamic principles as families constructed and launched gliders, experimenting with design modifications to improve flight performance.

“Events like Science Night give parents valuable insight into what and how their children are learning in school,” said science and technology teacher Regina D’Orio, who organized the evening. “When families engage with these concepts together, it reinforces classroom learning and sparks conversations about science at home.”

The successful event was facilitated with support from many of the building teachers. Teaching assistant Andrade-Emproto provided Spanish translation to ensure all families could fully participate, while high school student volunteers from the science honor society helped guide activities at each station.

Students and parents worked side by side to investigate scientific concepts. Photo provided by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District
The event was facilitated with support from many of the building’s teachers. Photo provided by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District
One teacher said that the night gives parents insight into what their children are learning and how. Photo provided by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District

