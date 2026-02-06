North Shore Middle school students bring ‘Beetlejuice Jr.’ to the stage

North Shore Middle School students brought “Beetlejuice Jr.” to the stage during performances held the final weekend of January 2026, showcasing singing, dancing, and comedic performances typically associated with older students.

The production featured approximately 80 members of the school’s middle school drama program, known as the MS Masquers. Students performed musical numbers and comedic scenes from the junior adaptation of the Broadway musical “Beetlejuice.”

Students involved in the production included Rio Abizeid, Jillian Accetta, Zoey Ahn, William Arbia, Maeve Behrmann, Nola Behrmann, Bianca Bortone, Isabelle Bugaj, Veronica Chan, Miles Cardinale, Desmond Curiale, Isabella DiFillipis, Norah DiMeola, Gabriella DiMisa, Wyatt D’Altorio, Naia Donald, Noelle Dorman, Piper Driskill, Coralanne Dugan-Matarrita, Claire Gallagher, Declan Goff, Fiona Goff, Ellamae Grau, Ayla Hamm, Mila Hanansen, Ella Hunter, Julian Hosey-Rao, Asha Jhaveri, Natalie Janik, Isabelle Kattan, Cal Krinsky, Elizabeth Kwak, Owen Lau, Christiana Leach, Erin Leder, Mia Ludjan, Amelia Lyons, Sylvie McAdams, Lily McAdams, Katherine McDermott, Lucas Mildener, Benjamin Makin, Avery Fortugno, Mia Mannuzza, Matthew Marulli, Mikayla Russo, Madison Marullo, Vivienne Oakley, Kelly Pan, Colin Penney, Estelle Plosky, Cynthia Pylarinos, Maura Reidy, Maya Robbins, Casper Rodriguez, Felix Ruderman, Alyssa Scheuerman, Harris Shah, Zhifang Shen, Carolina Sosa, Violet Pardue, Blakely Tomasheski, Jenny Wang, Julia Wilson, Anjie Wolner, Perlie Yu, Eva Zhang, Eva Zheng and Andrew Zissis.

The production was directed by Damien Chillemi, with vocal direction by David Catalano and choreography by Simone Kuranishi. Toni-Marie Powers led set design and props, while Diane Vestuto served as producer. Christian Andersen was the chief set constructor, and Mikayla Carleo served as costume adviser. Additional support was provided by faculty members under the supervision of the director of fine and performing arts, Dalia Rodriguez.

“Beetlejuice Jr.” is a condensed, family-friendly version of the Broadway musical, centered on the mischievous title character and blending humor, music and supernatural elements.