Sea Cliff students participate in community culmination

Second-grade students at Sea Cliff School participated in a community culmination event on Friday, Jan. 30, showcasing an interdisciplinary unit focused on how communities function.

During the event, each second-grade class created a miniature town inside its classroom. Students presented models of buildings they designed in art class, including a school, police station, hospital, firehouse, pet store, restaurant and arcade. The projects were shared with classmates and family members.

Students also presented written reports describing their buildings and their roles within a community. The program included poetry and musical performances directed by music teacher Ashley Hassett-Bordes.

As part of the unit, students explored the Village of Sea Cliff to learn about their local neighborhood. Lessons focused on the ways communities depend on residents and neighboring areas to remain safe and healthy.

The interdisciplinary study introduced students to concepts such as urban, suburban and rural communities, rules and laws, goods and services, needs and wants, and public and private spaces. Art teacher Lisa Giurlanda and classroom teachers collaborated on the project.

Principal Megan McCormack attended the event along with families and staff members.