Syosset teen publishes “A to Z Character Development Book” to empower young readers

Sixteen-year-old Syosset High School student, Bhoomi Jobanputra, has published a children’s character development activity book, now available on Amazon. It is designed to help young readers build essential character traits to live a happy and fulfilling life.

The book is part of Bhoomi’s “A to Z Character Development Video Series,” which introduces children to positive character traits through interactive activities, reflections, and relatable examples.

Each letter of the alphabet focuses on a specific value, helping children connect everyday experiences with meaningful life skills. The QR codes for each YouTube video are on a corresponding letter page in the activity book.

“Character development is just as important as academic learning,” says Bhoomi. “This book gives children a fun, hands-on way to understand who they are and how their actions impact others.”

The book complements Bhoomi’s broader BeTotallyU platform, which includes various character-development initiatives including education through artwork, essays, research reviews, movie blogs, and workshops held at local libraries and community organizations. She is also the creator of LITeensRise, a Long Island–based volunteer opportunity resource guide used by libraries and school districts across the region.

As part of her giving back initiative, BeTotallyU has donated more than 1,500 copies of the book to children in need, including 1,000 copies to World Vision, 300+ copies to Sunrise Association’s Sunrise on Wheels Program, which supports children hospitalized with cancer, and local community organizations.

Beyond her publishing work, Bhoomi is actively involved in youth mental health and character education initiatives. She serves as a board member of the National Bring Change to Mind organization, Vice President of her school’s BC2M Club, a Youth Leader for the Cohen Strong Mental Health Program, and a Student Ambassador for the TLC Retreat for Domestic Violence in East Hampton.

Through her book, Bhoomi hopes to empower children to grow into compassionate, confident individuals who value authenticity and kindness.