Syosset’s Lash Box owner thrives on providing top-tier beauty treatments in a soothing salon

Lash Box in Syosset is as committed to providing expert beauty services as it is to creating an atmosphere of luxuriant tranquility.

“We love creating a really comfortable, clean, and cozy environment in our studio, where our clients can enjoy their beauty treatments,” Lash Box owner Melesia DeChiaro explained.

A luxury salon, Lash Box specializes in eyelash lifts and tints, makeup application, skincare treatments, and permanent jewelry procedures.

For DeChiaro, who was awarded the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce 2025 Business Person of the Year, Lash Box is a labor of love following a career change.

After a 20-year career in nursing, DeChiaro moved into the beauty business after taking a lash artistry class and then pursuing her New York state teaching license in the field.

“I fell in love with the lash craft and wanted to learn to provide great service,” DeChiaro said, adding that she dreamed of “creating a space where women could feel confident and cared for.”

As she persevered through entrepreneurial challenges and her business continued to thrive and grow, DeChiaro moved her salon from Hempstead, where she ran it for five years, to Syosset, where she resides and has been operating her business for the past three years.

Soon after opening her salon, she started partnering with beauty schools in Long Island and Manhattan, offering training and certification for eyelash artists at her studio and various locations.

As a teacher, DeChiaro said she enjoys encouraging and pushing her students to reach their full potential. “I love seeing my students grow in confidence as they learn the artist’s services,” she said.

With such teaching and mentoring skills under her belt, it’s no wonder that DeChiaro takes pride in her excellent staff at Lash Box.

“Our artists are some of the best in the business, and each staff member has found her forte in the beauty field,” she said.

Stepping into a new role this year as Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, DeChiaro has broadened her community work by supporting small businesses, organizing events, and working with diverse groups.

“I like to show up for others, and I like everyone to win,” she said. “I like to connect with people, and I like connecting other people too.”

With DeChiaro’s passion for sharing her beauty expertise and connecting with community members, she welcomes new customers to stop by the salon.

“We love meeting new people and helping customers explore their beauty options for everyday life or for any special occasion,” she said.