Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Cocaine bust, Nagler resigns and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include the resignation of Mineola superintendent Michael Nagler after a months-long controversy.
J. Cav Scott

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Nassau PD seize over $20 million in cocaine

County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the seizure of over $20 million in cocaine at a press conference.

The Nassau County Police Department arrested two men in Plainview and seized 312 kilos of cocaine worth around $21 million in what was termed one of the county’s largest drug busts, County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Mineola Superintendent Michael Nagler resigns

Michael Nagler resigned from his position as Mineola's superintendent after an investigation into his conduct.

Mineola Superintendent Michael Nagler has resigned, Board of Education President Cheryl Lampasona announced at the Feb. 5 meeting. The resignation comes after he was suspended with pay for two months when an external district investigation found him in violation of his employment contract and code of ethics.

Protesters disrupt Suozzi talk at Temple Beth Sholom over ICE funding vote

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi held an event speaking to the community at Temple Beth Sholom when protestors spoke up about Suozzi voting to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Protesters interrupted a public talk by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi at Temple Beth Sholom, confronting the Long Island Democrat over his recent vote on ICE funding and drawing sharp reactions from audience members.

Holtsville Hal, Malverne Mel make same Groundhog Day prediction

Groundhog Day

The two leading seasonal weather-forecasting woodchucks on Long Island were aligned in their Groundhog Day predictions on Monday, Feb. 2.

Roslyn Cinema closes curtains on films, reopens as retail space

Roslyn Cinema is being transformed into a single occupant retail space.

The longtime Roslyn Cinema, closed since the Covid-19 pandemic, is being transformed into a modern retail space while preserving key elements of its historic character.

