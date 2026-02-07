Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Cocaine bust, Nagler resigns and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

The Nassau County Police Department arrested two men in Plainview and seized 312 kilos of cocaine worth around $21 million in what was termed one of the county’s largest drug busts, County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Mineola Superintendent Michael Nagler has resigned, Board of Education President Cheryl Lampasona announced at the Feb. 5 meeting. The resignation comes after he was suspended with pay for two months when an external district investigation found him in violation of his employment contract and code of ethics.

Protesters interrupted a public talk by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi at Temple Beth Sholom, confronting the Long Island Democrat over his recent vote on ICE funding and drawing sharp reactions from audience members.

The two leading seasonal weather-forecasting woodchucks on Long Island were aligned in their Groundhog Day predictions on Monday, Feb. 2.

The longtime Roslyn Cinema, closed since the Covid-19 pandemic, is being transformed into a modern retail space while preserving key elements of its historic character.