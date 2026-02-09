Trump lambastes Suozzi, backs GOP opponent in his re-election bid

President Trump fired off a social media broadside at Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) on Wednesday, Feb. 4, while offering support for GOP Assemblyman Mike LiPetri in the process.

On Truth Social, Trump posted that Suozzi should be “banned from Congress, not running for it!” for enhancing his stock portfolio “using insider information that only a congressman would have.” Trump did not offer any evidence for his claim, but appears to be parroting reporting from the New York Post.

Given that Suozzi’s 3rd district—which covers parts of Nassau, Queens, and Suffolk counties—could be a crucial battleground this fall determining party control for the majority of the U.S. House, Trump’s latest political attack is not altogether surprising.

LiPetri, who lost a close race to Suozzi (48.2% to 51.8%) in 2024, received Trump’s endorsement as a “MAGA Warrior” on Truth Social.

Kim Devlin, former Suozzi spokeswoman, has referred to Trump’s criticisms of Suozzi as “a radical left lunatic” as dishonest and generic.

With Trump’s plummeting poll numbers and a public largely disillusioned with his deadly immigration enforcement policy, the Democratic party could regain the House advantage by winning close contests, and retaining Suozzi’s seat, among others. More than simply impeding legislative momentum, Trump has speculated that he will be impeached again if his party loses the House majority, which could be a factor in his level of vitriol against Suozzi.