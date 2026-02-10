Community mourns the passing of Carolyn Palladino

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of one of our former members, Carolyn Palladino,” the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

Palladino was a past board member who dedicated her time and talent to membership committees, helping with the Syosset Street Fair and serving as one of the original founders of the board’s Women in Business group.

“She will be remembered for her smile, her infectious laugh, coupled with her kind personality and strong work ethic,” the Chamber said.

A legacy page has been created as a lasting memorial to Palladino, where “everyone who loved Carolyn can visit and share remembrances for years to come. Every photo, condolence or memory you post here helps family and friends keep Carolyn close in their hearts,” the page states.

The service for Palladino will be held at 96 Commack Road, Commack, New York, on Thursday, Feb. 12, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.